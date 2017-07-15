Shop Demi Lovato’s Favorite Gianvito Rossi Sandals for 50 Percent Off

Demi Lovato arrives at LAX airport on June 30 wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps. Splash

Demi Lovato’s favorite pair of go-to sandals right now are Gianvito Rossi’s ‘Portofino’ sandals. The pop star has been seen sporting the style multiple times in recent weeks, from the airport to the stage.

Most recently, the singer, 24, donned the brand for a performance of her new song “No Promises” at Break Room 86 on July 10.

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) Instagram story #demilovato #demi #lovato #ddlovato A post shared by Sarah ツ (@demilovatopicz2.0) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Lovato paired the popular sandals with a plaid shirt dress and black denim jacket for her appearance on stage alongside electric dance group Cheat Codes.

Demi Lovato Performs "No Promises" With Cheat Codes at Secret Show at Break Room 86 [FULL VIDEO ON JUST JARED's YouTube channel" #lovato #demi #ddlovato #demilovato A post shared by Sarah ツ (@demilovatopicz2.0) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Last month, the Grammy-nominated artist donned the sandals again for a flight out of LAX airport. The former Disney Channel star wore a Dior ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ tee tucked into a Veronica Beard Marlow ruched lace-up skirt with the simple style.

Demi Lovato wearing marked down Gianvito Rossi sandals at LAX on June 30. Splash

The “Cool for the Summer” singer wore the look for another flight last month, pairing it with a mesh zip-up jacket and black skin-tight pants.

Demi Lovato wears Gianvito Rossi sandals at the airport on June 21. Splsah

