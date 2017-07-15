Shop Demi Lovato’s Favorite Gianvito Rossi Sandals for 50 Percent Off

Demi Lovato’s favorite pair of go-to sandals right now are Gianvito Rossi’s ‘Portofino’ sandals. The pop star has been seen sporting the style multiple times in recent weeks, from the airport to the stage.
Most recently, the singer, 24, donned the brand for a performance of her new song “No Promises” at Break Room 86 on July 10.
Lovato paired the popular sandals with a plaid shirt dress and black denim jacket for her appearance on stage alongside electric dance group Cheat Codes.
Last month, the Grammy-nominated artist donned the sandals again for a flight out of LAX airport. The former Disney Channel star wore a Dior ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ tee tucked into a Veronica Beard Marlow ruched lace-up skirt with the simple style.
The “Cool for the Summer” singer wore the look for another flight last month, pairing it with a mesh zip-up jacket and black skin-tight pants.
Shop the marked down style below.
Gianvito Rossi Portofino Ankle-Strap Sandals, $398; net-a-porter.com