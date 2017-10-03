Dakota and Elle Fanning Rock Fabulously Embellished Footwear in the Front Row at Miu Miu

Celebs like Dakota and Elle Fanning, plus Naomie Harris and Maggie Gyllenhaal stepped out in embellished-shoe looks on Tuesday to take in Miu Miu’s spring ’18 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Sitting front-row next to “Moonlight” actress Harris — both Fannings sported eye-catching footwear. Dakota, 23, donned studded platform silver metallic ankle-strap sandals with a royal blue frock, while 19-year-old Elle donned multicolored peep-toe mules paired with a strapless polka dot jumpsuit.
Meanwhile, Harris, 41, rocked her own pair of standout bling-embellished sandals teamed with a cropped knit short-sleeved sweater and a neutral knit skirt for the occasion.
Elsewhere, award-winning actress Gyllenhaal opted for a red and black dress with platform two-strap sandals and an embellished Miu Miu handbag.
Blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni hit the show in a teal polka dot number paired with a fur-embellished coat and pale pink pearl-encrusted pointy kitten heels.
