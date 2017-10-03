Dakota and Elle Fanning Rock Fabulously Embellished Footwear in the Front Row at Miu Miu

View Slideshow (L-R): Dakota and Elle Fanning at Miu Miu spring '18 during PFW. Rex Shutterstock

Celebs like Dakota and Elle Fanning, plus Naomie Harris and Maggie Gyllenhaal stepped out in embellished-shoe looks on Tuesday to take in Miu Miu’s spring ’18 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Sitting front-row next to “Moonlight” actress Harris — both Fannings sported eye-catching footwear. Dakota, 23, donned studded platform silver metallic ankle-strap sandals with a royal blue frock, while 19-year-old Elle donned multicolored peep-toe mules paired with a strapless polka dot jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, Harris, 41, rocked her own pair of standout bling-embellished sandals teamed with a cropped knit short-sleeved sweater and a neutral knit skirt for the occasion.

(L-R): Naomie Harris, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning sitting front-row at Miu Miu spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, award-winning actress Gyllenhaal opted for a red and black dress with platform two-strap sandals and an embellished Miu Miu handbag.

Maggie Gyllenhaal at Miu Miu spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni hit the show in a teal polka dot number paired with a fur-embellished coat and pale pink pearl-encrusted pointy kitten heels.

Chiara Ferragni wearing pale pink embellished shoes at Miu Miu’s spring ’18 show during PFW. Rex Shutterstock

