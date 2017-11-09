Carrie Underwood Embraced Her Curves in a Plunging Gown and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the CMA Awards

View Slideshow (L-R) Danielle Bradbery, Carrie Underwood and Lindsay Ell at the CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Country music’s biggest stars are stepping out on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards tonight, showing off eye-catching gowns and strappy pumps.

Co-host Carrie Underwood made waves in a royal blue plunging off-the-shoulder gown by Tony Ward, which flared out at the bottom and hugged her curves.

Carrie Underwood wearing a plunging off-the-shoulder royal blue gown at the CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met” singer Danielle Bradbery rocked out in a red gown featuring a dangerously high slit paired with gold ankle-tie pumps.

Danielle Bradbery wearing a red gown with a thigh-high slit and ankle-tie pumps at the CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

“Waiting On You” singer Lindsay Ell also sported a red gown for the occasion, pairing the plunging embellished number with matching three-strap sandals.

Lindsay Ell wearing a plunging red dress with matching three-strap sandals. Rex Shutterstock

