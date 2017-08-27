Chrissy Teigen Stays Comfy in Luxe Slides on Vacation With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted yachting in St. Tropez on Saturday in style.
The model donned a black tube top with Re/Done denim shorts and $550 faux fur and metallic leather slides for the outing. The fluffy yet sleek slip-on sandals feature mirrored gold leather for a subtle statement.
@ChrissyTeigen | Go for a stroll around town on Saturday afternoon in St. Tropez, France | August 26, 2017. — #Chrissy wore a pair of Faux fur and metallic leather slides from LANVIN available on net-a-porter.com ($550).
The night before, Legend — who will be on tour throughout Europe and South Africa between Sept. 8 to Nov. 10 — took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on a speedboat. The crooner captioned the shot “Performed at a wedding near Monte Carlo then made my escape on a speedboat. #bondlife minus the espionage and guns.”
