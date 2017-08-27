Chrissy Teigen Stays Comfy in Luxe Slides on Vacation With John Legend

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend vacationing in St. Tropez.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted yachting in St. Tropez on Saturday in style.

The model donned a black tube top with Re/Done denim shorts and $550 faux fur and metallic leather slides for the outing. The fluffy yet sleek slip-on sandals feature mirrored gold leather for a subtle statement.

The night before, Legend — who will be on tour throughout Europe and South Africa between Sept. 8 to Nov. 10 — took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on a speedboat. The crooner captioned the shot “Performed at a wedding near Monte Carlo then made my escape on a speedboat. #bondlife minus the espionage and guns.”

Shop Teigen’s shoe style via the link below.

