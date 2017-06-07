Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Wore Converse for First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen help daughter, Luna, 1, throw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game on June 6. Courtesy of Instagram

On Tuesday night at the Seattle Mariners’ home game against the Minnesota Twins, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna, threw the first pitch.

With a little help from mom and dad, the tiny tot took to the pitcher’s mound in a miniature Mariners jersey, jeans and classic black Converse sneakers, complete with pink laces. With her musician father holding her tightly and Teigen acting as cheerleader, the toddler gave it her best shot.

The whole family has been preparing for Luna’s moment on the mound for a couple of days now. Teigen, who was a cheerleader at her high school in Washington state, tweeted an adorable shot of a onesie-clad Luna clutching a baseball on Sunday.

She's practicing @mariners! She might need to throw it behind her back at this rate pic.twitter.com/fLPniDqoXt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017

The supermodel flooded her Instagram and Twitter with pictures from the game, tweeting, “I have never been so proud.”

I have never been so proud pic.twitter.com/6huSQLN1SJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 7, 2017

