The Best Celebrity Street Style of 2017: From Bella Hadid to Rihanna to Kim Kardashian

Celebrity street style has become a phenomenon among fashion lovers, and in 2017, the stars really stepped up their game.

Bella Hadid hit the pavement in Off-White x Nike, Kendall Jenner donned $10,000 Saint Laurent crystalized booties, and Kim Kardashian rocked Yeezy over and over. ’90s-inspired looks ruled, sweatpants were ubiquitous, and it was quite the year for standout footwear, from sneakers to pumps. Let’s delve into some of the best street-style moments from the past year.

In August, 21-year-old Hadid, a Nike ambassador, donned retro Air Zoom Spiridon sneakers and trendy Off-White black shorts with a yellow sweatshirt thrown over her shoulders for a day out in New York. Styled to perfection, the supermodel accessorized with Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, oval frames and a Chrome Hearts waist bag. Appearing effortless and casual yet chic and pulled together, Hadid mastered her street style in 2017.

Bella Hadid wearing Off-White and retro Nike sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, expectant mom Kardashian amped up the comfort this year — constantly stepping out, kids in tow, in sweatpants, hoodies and Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers. Moreover, the 37-year-old KKW Beauty could often be spotted out and about wearing stiletto booties like the below Yeezy Season 4 pair, teamed with cozy sweats. On top of that, North and Saint West, often sporting Adidas, Yeezy and Vans, proved to be the ultimate accessories for the reality star.

Kim Kardashian with kids North and Saint West. Splash

Saint Laurent’s $10,000 crystallized knee-high booties also made the rounds this year, with celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner (seen below) showing off the extravagant style. Here, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star rocked the standout shoes with distressed high-waisted jeans, an ultrashort cropped tank and huge hoops for her 22nd birthday dinner.

Kendall Jenner wearing Saint Laurent Niki boots. Splash

Fenty Puma designer Rihanna continued to prove that she’s the direct-from-the-runway queen, rocking looks straight from the catwalk from the likes of Off-White and more. This fall, the 29-year-old mogul made waves in a full head-to-toe Tom Ford spring ’18 denim look, including pointed knee-high booties with white-dipped toes and heels. The ensemble was expertly completed with futuristic shades and Chopard jewelry.

Rihanna wearing Tom Ford spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughte, Kaia Gerber, rose to fame as a street-style star this year, sporting designer duds from the likes of Proenza Schouler and Stuart Weitzman. Here, the burgeoning runway model stepped out in Re/done denim cutoffs paired with a simple black tee and Fenty Puma by Rihanna ankle strap sneakers.

Kaia Gerber wearing Fenty Puma sneakers. Splash

