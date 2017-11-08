Carrie Underwood Loves to Flatter Her Legs With High Heels and High Hemlines on the Red Carpet

View Slideshow Carrie Underwood on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

While Carrie Underwood often goes for the ballgown look on the red carpet, the country music star — who will be co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards for the 10th year in a row with Braid Paisley at 8 p.m. ET on ABC — has been known to show off a little leg here and there, too.

A fan of short skirts and the high-low dress trend, the “Church Bells” singer always completes her look with sultry high heels. Scroll through to check out some of Underwood’s leggiest looks.

For the CMT Music Awards this summer, the 34-year-old mom highlighted her tan, toned gams in an embellished minidress from Elie Madi’s fall ’17 collection paired with gold metallic strappy sandals.

Again, wearing a minidress from designer Elie Madi, the award-winning songstress sports nude platform ankle-strap pumps at the American Country Countdown Awards in 2016.

For the CMT Artists of the Year 2016 event, the “Before He Cheats” singer showcased her legs in a metallic, detailed high-low dress from Temraza spring ’18 and Rene Caovilla Decollete pumps.

In 2015 at the CMT Music Awards, the “American Idol” alum wore a white embellished minidress with slinky silver metallic sandals.

Check out the gallery for more of Carrie Underwood’s leggy looks through the years.

