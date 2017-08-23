David Beckham Can’t Resist Snapping Pics of Son Brooklyn’s First Day of College

Former U.S. President Barack Obama dropped off his oldest daughter, Malia, at college on Monday. Now it’s David Beckham’s turn.
The retired British soccer star was quite the doting dad yesterday, spotted on the streets of New York documenting his 18-year-old son Brooklyn’s first day at the prestigious Parsons School of Design. Dressed down in skinny jeans, a denim button-down shirt, a mustard-yellow beanie and sky-blue Adidas Iniki Runner sneakers, Beckham snapped a series of pictures of his eldest child (of three boys and one girl) as the two strolled around the school’s Greenwich Village campus.
Sending him off to University. @davidbeckham wears @denimandsupplyrl shirt and @adidasoriginals sneakers. @brooklynbeckham wears @ralphlauren RRL vintage plaid shirt, @soundgarden @fearofgod tee, and @drmartensofficial boots. #davidbeckham #denimandsupply #adidasoriginals #brooklynbeckham #ralphlauren #rrl #soundgarden #fearofgod #drmartens
Brooklyn, looking slightly embarrassed by his father’s show of affection, wore skinny jeans and a Soundgarden T-shirt, layered under a plaid button-down shirt. He topped off his cool, college-ready look with black Dr. Martens boots.
Brooklyn’s big move to New York to start his college adventure is clearly an emotional milestone for his famous parents. Mom Victoria Beckham took to Instagram this week to give a touching shout-out to her firstborn. Alongside a photo of the two cuddled together in a chair, she wrote: “We are all so proud of you, Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional”
His dad, meanwhile, posted a Manhattan street selfie of the two, writing: “Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man … Proud of you.”
