Blake Lively Debuts Short New Golden Hair That Matches Her Sparkling Pumps

Blake Lively at the "All I See Is You" screening. Rex Shutterstock

Blake Lively stepped out for a special screening of her latest film, “All I See Is You,” sporting significantly shorter locks last night.

Whether this is just a faux lob or the real thing is hard to tell, but the new hair complemented the star’s crisp white embellished ensemble from Ralph and Russo’s fall ’17 haute couture collection.

Tying the whole look together were gold embellished Christian Louboutin Pigalle Strass pumps that matched her blonde locks.

Blake Lively wearing Ralph & Russo fall ’17 haute couture. Rex Shutterstock

The mom of two — who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds — brought sister Robyn and mom Elaine to the special screening at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday.

(L-R): Robyn, Blake and Elaine Lively at a special screening of “All I See Is You” at the London Hotel. Rex Shutterstock

In July, model Arizona Muse rocked a blazer and skirt paired with shiny mirrored pointed pumps on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Arizona Muse on the catwalk at Ralph and Russo’s fall ’17 haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Happy 30th Birthday, Blake Lively: A Look at Her Best Shoe Moments

Blake Lively Loves This Hassle-Free Travel Hack — Why Celebs Are Wearing Mule Shoes at Airports

Blake Lively Encourages Women to Know Their Worth