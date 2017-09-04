Brogues, Platforms and Gucci — A Look At Beyoncé’s Post Baby Style

Beyoncé posted this new photo on her Instagram. Instagram/Beyoncé

Today, Beyoncé turns 36.

And to kick off her birthday celebrations, the “Formation” singer stepped out early on Saturday for Budweiser’s Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, where she is supporting husband Jay-Z, a headliner, and sister Solange.

For the occasion, the supertsar mother of three donned Gucci metallic gold Kingsnake pumps paired with embellished socks, daisy duke denim cutoffs and a Gucci rain coat and baseball cap.

SHE'S HERE!!!! #beyonce stopped backstage at #madeinamerica with #cardib 🔥🔥🔥 #Philly A post shared by Q102 Philly (@q102philly) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

It’s no secret that Beyoncé’s style has not held back since the birth of Rumi and Sir.

She was seemingly back to wearing heels just a day after posting the twins arrival on Instagram, she supported her sister in brogues at this year’s FYF Fest and showed off her post-baby body in a Fila crop top and 5-inch Dsquared2 lace up platform boots.

Check out more of Beyoncé’s post baby style.

Want more?

Beyonce Supports Jay-Z in Rare ‘4:44’ Puma Sneakers at Tour Rehearsal

Beyoncé Is Flawless in Red Dress & 4-Inch Stilettos After Giving Birth to Twins

8 Platform Brogues To Channel Beyoncé’s Latest Style Obsession