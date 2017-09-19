Blue Ivy Tries On Beyoncé’s $745 Glittered Christian Louboutin 4-Inch Heels

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Beyoncé

Blue Ivy stepped into Beyoncé’s shoes last night.

To be specific, the 5-year-old donned her mom’s 4-inch Pigalle Follies glittered pink pumps from Christian Louboutin. Beyoncé featured a few shots of her oldest daughter walking in her heels on Instagram Monday night in a new collection of photos of her latest night-out ensemble.

While Bey paired the pointy-toed baby pink glittery Louboutins with skin-tight pink pants and a blue floral blouse, Blue kept it comfortable in matching pink PJs, which appear to have a cute fairy print.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

The mother of three showed off her curves and accessorized with a Gucci shoulder bag and round shades for the evening. But the glitter-encrusted Loubs were the perfect way to pull together the blue and pink outfit.

One sweet shot features Jay-Z’s little girl leaning up against his chair in the pumps and looking over his shoulder as he appears to be working on a laptop in a burgundy hoodie.

You can shop the singer’s style for yourself below.

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 Glittered Pink Pumps, $662; tradesy.com

