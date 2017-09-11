Beyoncé Gives Back to Houston Hurricane Victims in These Luxe Western-Inspired Boots

Beyoncé in Houston. Instagram

While many celebs are attending fashion week, Beyoncé hit her hometown of Houston this weekend to give back.

In a statement to The Houston Chronicle, the “Formation” singer said, “I am working closely with my team at BeyGood as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

And that’s exactly what she did.

The Grammy winner not only helped serve meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey but also stopped by St. John’s Church with daughter Blue, her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams.

For the occasion, the mom of three donned high-waisted jeans and brown leather Jodie ankle boots by Saint Laurent. The shoe features a block heel, square toe and Western stitching.

