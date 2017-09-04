Beyoncé Wears Floral Double-Stacked Platform Boots As Jay-Z Gets Concert Crowd to Serenade Her

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at Made in American Festival on Sept. 3. Instagram

On Sunday, at Made in American in Philadelphia, Mr. and Mrs. Carter had everyone buzzing.

Why? Well, maybe it was Beyoncé’s double-stacked leather floral-printed boots and yellow leather duster, or possibly it was the fact that Jay-Z got the crowd to serenade Bey for her birthday, which happens to be today.

Beyoncé wearing a yellow duster and R13 floral double stacked leather boots at Made in America. Instagram

During his headlining set, the rap superstar gave a called out the stylish mom of three. “Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” Jay directed at the crowd, before getting the crowd to sing his wife ‘Happy Birthday.’

Under her standout yellow trench coat was a Houston Rockets basketball jersey, which she wore to show her support for her hometown of Houston, Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Shop Beyoncé’s statement-making shoes below.

R13 Leather Double Stack Boots, $1,495; fwrd.com

