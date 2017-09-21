Bella Hadid’s Embroidered Boots Have a Spiritual Message

Bella Hadid leaving her hotel in London on Sept. 19. Splash

Before Milan Fashion Week was in full force, Bella Hadid was spotted on Tuesday leaving her hotel in London wearing some standout boots.

Gigi’s little sister stepped out in green platform over-the-knee boots from Maria ke Fisherman’s spring ’17 collection, which debuted on the runway at Madrid Fashion Week last September.

The style features a firey chunky block heel and a square toe, but what calls the most attention is the phrase “God is on the Road” embroidered down the front of the right boot.

Bella Hadid leaving her hotel in London wearing Maria ke Fisherman boots and a Claudia Li jacket. Splash

Bella Hadid leaving the Tommy Show ☄️ A post shared by The Hadid News❤️ (@thehadidsource) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

While the 20-year-old supermodel opted for a green version to match her plaid Claudia Li fall ’17 jacket — a plum colorway was modeled on the catwalk last year.

God Is on the Road boots from Maria ke Fisherman spring ’17. Rex Shutterstock

Shop the cool style for yourself below.

Thigh High God Is on the Road boots, €390; mariakefisherman.com

