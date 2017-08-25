Bella Hadid Rocks the Monochromatic Trend in NYC

Bella Hadid stepped out with friends in New York on Wednesday for some low-key hump day fun while rocking the monochrome trend.
The 20-year-old supermodel flashed her toned torso in an entirely white ensemble that included a Splits 59 Loren seamless sports bra, Hyein Seo South of the Border track pants and Nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra sneakers, which happen to be a favorite of Jennifer Lopez. The popular style features a breathable stretch-mesh upper and gives off a slightly futuristic vibe.
Accessorizing with round shades, minimal gold jewelry and a transparent backpack — the cover girl stopped to snap some selfies with adoring fans.
Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram yesterday to share a trippy Boomerang where she’s sporting the same outfit and appears to be sitting on a balcony. “Updates,” she cryptically captioned the post.
Shop Bella’s crisp white kicks via the link below.
