Bella Hadid Rocks the Monochromatic Trend in NYC

By / 23 mins ago
bella hadid, bella hadid style
Bella Hadid steps out in NYC on Aug. 24.
Rex Shutterstock

Bella Hadid stepped out with friends in New York on Wednesday for some low-key hump day fun while rocking the monochrome trend.

The 20-year-old supermodel flashed her toned torso in an entirely white ensemble that included a Splits 59 Loren seamless sports bra, Hyein Seo South of the Border track pants and Nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra sneakers, which happen to be a favorite of Jennifer Lopez. The popular style features a breathable stretch-mesh upper and gives off a slightly futuristic vibe.

bella hadid Bella Hadid walking with a friend in New York. REX Shutterstock

Accessorizing with round shades, minimal gold jewelry and a transparent backpack — the cover girl stopped to snap some selfies with adoring fans.

bella hadid Bella Hadid stops for a selfie with a fan. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram yesterday to share a trippy Boomerang where she’s sporting the same outfit and appears to be sitting on a balcony. “Updates,” she cryptically captioned the post.

Updates

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Shop Bella’s crisp white kicks via the link below.

nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra Sneaker

 

Nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra Sneaker, $120; nordstrom.com

