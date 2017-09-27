Bella Hadid’s Top Is Cut Dangerously Low in Sizzling Twist to Menswear

By / 1 hour ago
bella hadid, paris fashion week
Bella Hadid in Paris.
Splash

Bella Hadid is kicking off Paris Fashion Week in Off-White.

While she bid farewell to Milan in Nike x Off-White sneakers, for a night out in Paris on Tuesday, the supermodel opted for black leather pointed heels designed by Virgil Abloh. Bella, 20, paired the pumps with dangling Dior logo earrings, sleek shades and a plunging suit from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall ’17 couture collection.

Related
Why Natalie Portman's New 'Miss Dior' Is More Wild & Passionate Than Ever

bella hadid, off-white 'for walking' pumps Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier and Off-White black leather ‘for walking’ pumps during PFW. Splash

And as you’d expect from the high fashion streetwear designer — these aren’t just any old pair of black pumps. If you take a closer look, you can see that “For Walking” is cheekily written in quotes on the right toe — thus adding a little extra something to a simple style.

off-white 'for walking' pumps, bella hadid Bella Hadid wearing ‘for walking’ black leather pointed pumps designed by Virgil Abloh. Splash

Retailing for $850, you can shop the style via the link below.

 

off-white, black leather 'for walking' pumps from off-white

Off-White ‘For Walking’ black leather pumps, $850; farfetch.com

Want more?

Bella Hadid Bids Farewell to Milan Fashion Week In Nike x Off-White

Bella Hadid Went Completely Pantless in 4-Inch Heels & Dramatic Sleeves

Bella Hadid’s Embroidered Boots Have a Spiritual Message

Bella Hadid Channels a Bumble Bee While Rocking Retro Nike Sneakers