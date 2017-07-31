Bella Hadid’s Nike Sneakers Are 25 Percent Off

Bella Hadid spotted leaving the Bowery Hotel on Saturday. Splash

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid loves Nike. When the star of the Nike Cortez campaign isn’t donning heels, chances are good that she’ll be sporting a pair of Swoosh sneakers.

So it wasn’t exactly a surprise when the supermodel was spotted leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York on Saturday (June 28) wearing a white cropped t-shirt with navy striped trousers with Nike Air Huarache kicks.

Hadid topped off the look with gold hoops, an Alexander Wang leather fanny pack and Chrome Hearts Diamond Dog sunglasses.

The previous day, the cover girl — who split with The Weeknd in November 2016 — was seen out with a new man, DJ Daniel Chetrit. There’s no confirmation on whether the two are a couple, but they looked cozy walking the streets of New York on Friday night and were spotted earlier in the week as well. To shop Bella’s all-white Nike Air Huarache kicks, which are now marked down from $120, check out the link below.

Nike ‘Air Huarache Run Ultra Mesh’ Sneaker, $84.96; nordstrom.com

