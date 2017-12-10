Bella Hadid Sports the ‘Shoe of the Year’ on Her Last Day in London

Bella Hadid spotted out in London on Dec. 9. Splash

After stepping out for a work party the night before, Bella Hadid spent Saturday shopping and hanging out with friends during her last day in London.

The supermodel was first spotted hitting Selfridges where she wore a gray Balenciaga double-breasted coat, which pal Kendall Jenner has been also been seen sporting recently. Hadid paired it with a baseball cap from the luxury brand and black track pants featuring red striping and side snap buttons.

@bellahadid x @balenciaga ✔️✔️✔️✔️#bellahadid A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:27am PST

The Victoria’s Secret angel pulled the low-key look together with FN’s Shoe of the Year — Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 sneaker from his “The Ten” collection with Nike. Hadid also carried a green Stalvey Alligator belt bag.

Later, the Nike ambassador showed off her kicks in an Instagram story as she enjoyed a casual picnic in a park with a friend.

Hadid was photographed in the same style from Off-White’s spring ’18 collection this past summer.

Styles from Off-White’s spring 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

