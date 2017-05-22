Bella Hadid Wears Sheer, Glistening Gown With Equally Shiny Shoes at the Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid in Cannes, France, on May 17. Splash

With tanlines on full display, Bella Hadid was turning heads last night (Sunday, May 21) on the red carpet at the Fashion for Relief charity show hosted by Naomi Campbell.

But it was off the red carpet where we got a good glimpse of the 20 year-old’s Christian Louboutin pumps, which were previously hidden under her sheer eye-catching Roberto Cavalli dress at the event.

Later that evening out in Cannes, the supermodel lifted her strapless embellished dress ever so slightly to reveal gold leather T-strap ‘Benedetta’ sandals.

Bella Hadid wearing Christian Louboutin shoes out in Cannes, France. Splash News

Seen exiting a yacht, the Victoria’s Secret angel was also joined by close pal, Kendall Jenner, 21, who donned a low cut metallic mini dress with black lace-up sandals. Both models walked alongside icons like Kate Moss, Mary J. Blige and Gwendoline Christie at the show.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner exit a yacht in Cannes on May 21. Splash News

