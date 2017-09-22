Mel B Wore a Very Edgy Look at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Before 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer was crowned winner on Wednesday night’s live season 12 finale of “America’s Got Talent,” celebs hit the red carpet in some statement-making outfits.
Scary Spice Mel B, for one, stepped out in an eye-catching burgundy sequin-embellished gown by Elie Madi, which included a cape and high collar with nude-illusion paneling. She paired it with stone gray over-the-knee pointed booties that matched the dyed tips of her hair. Her manicure was cut like talons.
Meanwhile, Tyra Banks donned an embellished nude-hued top and skirt combo for the occasion, complete with pointy nude pumps.
Elsewhere, model and judge Heidi Klum opted for a canary yellow turtleneck gown by Christian Siriano, teamed with gold peep-toe sandals.
Legendary singer Shania Twain also hit the live showing in a gold metallic pussy bow dress paired with sparkly embellished knee-high black boots.
