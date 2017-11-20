These Celebs Rocked See-Through Outfits on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

View Slideshow L-R: Kehlani, Bebe Rexha and Keith Urban in sheer outfits at the 2017 AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names have been stepping out in sheer looks on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Keith Urban, for one — who is nominated in three categories tonight — made a subtle statement in a see-through black top underneath a black blazer. To complete the look, the country singer sported leather pants tucked inside chunky lace-up black boots with zippers up the side.

Keith Urban with Nicole Kidman at the AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato — who performed her song “Sorry Not Sorry” at the award show — hit the red carpet in a sheer black corset-style strapless dress.

Demi Lovato wearing a sheer black gown with a corset bodice. Rex Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan Tatum showed some skin in a shimmering décolleté halter gown with a dangerously high slit paired with strappy champagne Giuseppe Zanotti Dionne sandals.

Jenna Dewan Tatum wearing Giuseppe Zanotti Dionne sandals in a champagne colorway. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lydia Hearst rocked an asymmetrical semi-sheer dress teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Yolanda mules.

Lydia Hearst wearing Giuseppe Zanotti Yolanda mules and a semi-sheer dress at the AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Check out more sheer styles and other looks on the 2017 AMAs red carpet.

Want more?

Nicole Kidman, Ciara and More Stars in Sexy Stompers on the Red Carpet at the 2017 AMAs

Selena Gomez Debuts an Edgy Look With Blond Hair, Leather Minidress and Pumps

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles in Sequins and More Celebs on the AMAs Red Carpet