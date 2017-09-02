Amal Clooney Wears 3-Inch Aquazzura Heels to ‘Suburbicon’ Premiere at the Venice Film Festival

George and Amal Clooney step out for the 'Suburbicon' premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2. REX Shutterstock

George and Amal Clooney became first-time parents to twins back in June, but that’s not stopping the power couple from making an appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

On Saturday, the pair made waves on the red carpet at ‘Suburbicon’ premiere, which the 56-year-old directed. Clooney also co-wrote the film, which stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

For the occasion, Amal, 39, donned a flowing lilac Versace gown paired with Aquazzura’s First Kiss sandal in silver.

The elegant mid-heel ankle-strap pumps shimmered against the color of her dress as George helped her out of the car.

Todays marks the couples first appearance in three months, since the birth of twins Alexander and Ella.

