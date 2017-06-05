Alessandra Ambrosio Embodies Cool Airport Style in High-Top Golden Goose Sneakers

This past Friday (May 30), Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted catching a flight out of LAX wearing Golden Goose high-top sneakers. The model and actress — who was headed to Madrid for the Xti shoe launch — paired the blue and lilac leather kicks with skinny jeans from the brand Mother, a striped T-shirt from RtA and a bomber jacket in a blush colorway.
Complete with sunglasses and a Versace mini backpack, the 36-year-old mom of two encapsulated the essence of casual but cool airport style.
Featuring an almond toe, distressed effects and glitter details complete with a metallic sheen, Golden Goose’s “Slide” high-top sneakers are not the type of shoe to go unnoticed.
To shop the look, check out the link below.
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand “Slide” sneakers, $515; farfetch.com
