Alessandra Ambrosio Embodies Cool Airport Style in High-Top Golden Goose Sneakers

Alessandra Ambrosio at LAX on May 30. Splash News

This past Friday (May 30), Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted catching a flight out of LAX wearing Golden Goose high-top sneakers. The model and actress — who was headed to Madrid for the Xti shoe launch — paired the blue and lilac leather kicks with skinny jeans from the brand Mother, a striped T-shirt from RtA and a bomber jacket in a blush colorway.

Complete with sunglasses and a Versace mini backpack, the 36-year-old mom of two encapsulated the essence of casual but cool airport style.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing Golden Goose Slide high-top sneakers at LAX on May 30. Splash News

Featuring an almond toe, distressed effects and glitter details complete with a metallic sheen, Golden Goose’s “Slide” high-top sneakers are not the type of shoe to go unnoticed.

To shop the look, check out the link below.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand sneakers. Courtesy of Farfetch

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand “Slide” sneakers, $515; farfetch.com

Want more?

Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzled in Fringe Booties, Jeremy Scott Looked ‘Normal’ & More Celeb Style at Coachella Day 1 Parties

Victoria’s Secret Museum Launches an Exhibit Celebrating Its 2016 Fashion Show & History

‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Waited Years to Do This on the Red Carpet — Her Press Tour Style