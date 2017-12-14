Clarks Just Released Limited-Edition Wallabees, but There’s Only Once Place You Can Get Them

Barneys’ limited-edition BNY Sole Series collaborations are one of the best ways to pick up classic footwear styles with standout details that you won’t see on everyone else’s feet. The brand’s latest output is its first with Clarks, and it’s also the first time it’s offered sizes for kids and toddlers.

The collection includes three shades of the timeless Wallabee boot in black, brown and sand beige. Each look is constructed in a premium nubuck, a change from the model’s usual leather and suede construction.

They’re finished off with Clarks’ signature crepe sole and co-branded hangtags. Adults sizes are lined with suede, while the lining on the children’s variations is a smooth sheepskin.

Barneys x Clarks Wallabee collection. Barneys/Primo Bolo

“Shoppers are gravitating more and more towards this timeless boot,” said Chris Pepe, senior men’s footwear buyer at Barneys.

Best of all, you won’t have to wait in line or compete with resellers to pick up these styles. All three Barneys x Clarks Wallabee looks are available now for $250 (adult), $120 (kids) and $110 (toddler). Shop the full collection here, but don’t wait long — some sizes are already selling out.

Barneys x Clarks Wallabee in sand and brown. Barneys/Primo Bolo

Barneys x Clarks Wallabee in sand. Barneys

Barneys x Clarks Wallabee in black. Barneys

Barneys x Clarks Wallabee in brown. Barneys

A top-down look at the Barneys x Clarks Wallabee in brown. Barneys

Want more?

Holiday Guide: Great Men’s Shoes Under $200

British School’s Facebook Post About ‘Correct Footwear’ Goes Viral After Accusations of ‘Snobbery’

Clarks and Star Wars Champion the Power of Women With Special-Edition Boot