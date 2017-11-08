How to Watch the 2017 CMA Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

The 2017 CMA Awards airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosting for the 10th consecutive year.
Chock full of performances from the likes of Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more big entertainers, it’s not a night to be missed. Of course, win the country stars align, so do the boots, sandals, cowboy hats and fab fashionable moments.
That said, you can catch the network’s pre-show red carpet coverage at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, country fans can stream stars arriving on the carpet for free via live stream on Twitter at 6 p.m.
Miranda Lambert is nominated in five categories — up for Female Vocalist, Single, Song, Video and Album of the Year, for her double LP “The Weight of These Wings.”
Meanwhile, Keith Urban and Little Big Town both grabbed four nominations, with Urban earning an Entertainer of the Year nod for the second year in a row.
