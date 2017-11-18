How to Watch the 2017 American Music Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show Online for Free

Tracee Ellis Ross Rex Shutterstock

The 2017 American Music Awards honor some of the biggest names in the contemporary music scene, allowing fans to vote for artists of their choice in a variety of categories.

Tracee Ellis Ross, star of “Black-ish,” is slated to host the show, which will broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/i/live/927621997386858496

Bruno Mars leads the pack with the most nominations. The “Versace on the Floor” singer is up for eight awards, including Artist of the Year.

As far as performances go, Selena Gomez will return to the stage for the first time in more than a year to sing her new hit, “Wolves.” Other anticipated onstage moments include a Whitney Houston tribute by Christina Aguilera and a performance by Ross’ mother, Diana.

But before the awards ceremony begins, stars will walk the red carpet. While the show will air live on ABC, the pre-show fashion arrivals can be streamed live for free on Twitter two hours prior to the start time.

The live stream will be made available to both those logged into Twitter and those who are not users.

Viewers of the red carpet will also have the opportunity to send in questions for performers and presentors via Twitter using the hashtag “Ask AMAs.”

Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET to watch the full AMAs.