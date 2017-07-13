Kevin Durant Hated This Joke — The Best Memes of His Scowling Face at the ESPY Awards

Kevin Durant at the 2017 ESPY Awards. REX Shutterstock

Last night, a meme was born.

Clever netizens have been flooding social media with images of Kevin Durant’s scowling face at the ESPY Awards, which aired live on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

The Nike-sponsored baller looked less than pleased during host Peyton Manning’s opening monologue — when the retired football star roasted Durant’s move from Oklahoma City Thunder to Golden State Warriors. The switch yielded Durant’s first NBA championship title.

Comparing the success to the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team’s sweeping performance at the Rio Games, Manning said, “Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning said. “And I’ve got to tell you: I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin,” Manning added before asking Durant’s former Thunder teammate a question: “Russell Westbrook, what do you think?”

Audience members roared with laughter and Westbrook attempted to hide his expression behind his hands.

Meanwhile, Durant delivered the real gold with his face.

Below, some of the best reactions on Twitter and Instagram.

Peyton Manning's still got it. Just ask Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/HHCC9A33rn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

"No son, you must obey the 30 minute rule" A post shared by @fathungryandhumble on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

WHEN THE BARBER TAKES THE GUY YOU KNOW CAME IN AFTER YOU!! #espys #ESPY #espys2017 #espn #kevindurant #wshh #theshaderoom A post shared by DABIGGDOG (@dabiggdog) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

😂😂😂😂😂 #meme#funny#snake#kevindurant #2017#roasted #NBA #bandwagon A post shared by darealmvpkd-snapchat (@russellowestbrook) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:14am PDT