Inside a Golden Globes Swag Bag: 24K Gold Masks, Trimfoot Baby Shoes and More

Swag bag gifts for actors ahead of the Golden Globes, presented by Secret Room Events at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Courtesy of Secret Room.

Stars are leaving home with Golden Globes in their hands, but for some other nominees, they’ll have to settle for 24K gold on their faces.

Film and TV stars celebrated outstanding achievement in the arts today at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. No matter the outcome, everybody’s a winner.

Among them, “Entourage” star Kevin Dillon and Golden Globe-nominated “Lion” actress Priyanka Bose, who stars opposite Nicole Kidman in the acclaimed drama, at the pre-Golden Globes Secret Room Events suite held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday.

The showcase of some swish items included luxe 24K gold skincare collagen treatment masks by Martinni and Co. baby desert boots that retail for $27 online.

Desert boot for infants by Trimfoot; $27; Trimfootco.com. Courtesy of Trimfoot.

Miss Golden Globe Sophia Stallone, who served as a trophy presenter with her sisters Sistine and Scarlet, already had an early introduction to one of the items nearly 20 years ago.

“In Australia, Planet Hollywood launched, and Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were there with their first baby, Sophia,” recalled Aromababy founder Catherine Cervasio, who gifted the newborn’s parents with her brand’s Barrier Balm and products designed for adults and children. “It was 1997 — the day Princess Diana passed away, so they toned down the event.”

This year’s Miss Golden Globes (left to right): Sophia Rose Stallone, Sistine Rose Stallone and Scarlet Rose Stallone. REX Shutterstock

The skincare guru said that adult hikers and people with active lifestyle use the product to protect their feet on trails because even durable sneakers aren’t enough. Rather than use a petro-based product, she said the Barrier Balm, available online, would help prevent and soothe “dry heels on your feet or toes,” adding, “cover them in socks and you’ve got baby-soft skin.”

Golden Globes winner John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston are also fans of the balm, she said.

L.L. Bean, Lee, Woda, and Bioderma, were among many other brands that participated.

Kevin Dillon at a pre-Golden Globes gifting suite presented by Secret Room Events at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Courtesy of Secret Room/JC Olivera.