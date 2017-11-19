What the AMA Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago — Beyoncé, Rihanna, Miley and More

Music’s biggest names will hit the American Music Awards this evening, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
Nike ambassador Kendrick Lamar is nominated in five categories tonight, Selena Gomez is slated to perform her latest single “Wolves,” and “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting.
While we wait for our favorite celebs to start hitting the red carpet, let’s flashback to the AMAs in 2007, and look at some of the most memorable fashion moments from 10 years ago.
Beyoncé, who took home the International Artist Award that year, stepped out in a golden strapless gown with a mermaid silhouette from her own label House of Deréon and matching gold sandals.
Meanwhile, Rihanna, who won Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist, sported a plunging embellished dress by Armani Privé paired with black patent platform pumps for the occasion.
As for a curly-headed Nick Jonas, who will take the stage tonight, the 15-year-old stepped out in a gray blazer with a scarf, black pants and lace-up combat boots in ’07.
Making us do a double take, Miley Cyrus wore a red strapless mini dress and sparkly slingback peep-toe pumps to the AMAs a decade ago.
See more celebs at the American Music Awards in 2007.