Zara Is the Latest Brand to Release On-Trend Bulky Sneakers — and They’re Only $36

It’s official: there’s no escaping the bulky runner trend of fall/winter ’17. Whether it’s Balenciaga’s Triple S or Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700, chunky kicks are having quite a moment, and it looks like the trend is only getting started.

Fast fashion retailer Zara is the latest brand to try its hand at the trendy look with the Multi-Piece Sneakers from its Zara Boy kids collection. According to the brand, which is part of the Inditex group, the model uses a combination of different materials and colors with a heel pull tab to allow the shoes to be easily slipped on. A 100 percent cotton liner and lightweight midsoles round out the tech specs, but it’s the design that’s the key element here.

The sneakers feature a thick, exaggerated midsole and a retro-inspired upper design with multiple panels and overlays — all of which are hallmarks of the current bulky athletic footwear trend.

For now, it appears that this model is available exclusively in kids’ sizes, but it wouldn’t surprise us if a similar style arrives soon for adults. The Multi-Piece Sneakers are available now for $35.90 from zara.com.

