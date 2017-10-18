You Can Make Custom Nike Shoes for All 30 NBA Teams Right Now

The NBA season is finally underway, and Nike is making the most of its new partnership with the launch of customizable Air Force 1s for all 30 teams in the league.

Whether you’re a fan of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors or are pining for the return of New York Knicks glory days, Nike’s got something for each and every hoops fan with this release.

Here, the Air Force 1 gets updated with official team branding and colors along with premium tumbled leather uppers. Each team’s logo appears in the form of an embroidered badge at the heel, making these customizable kicks the first Nike shoes to feature the official logos of all 30 NBA teams.

Both the sneaker’s high and low-top variations are available to customize to the owner’s desire, allowing fans to create home, away or all-new color combinations inspired by their favorite teams.

Nike recently released another collection of NBA-inspired Air Force 1s ($100; nike.com), however those styles lacked the official logos and uniform colors of the options available here.

The Air Force 1 High Premium iD is priced at $160, while the low-top sees a slight price drop to $150.

Readers can customize their own design now at nike.com.

Nike Air Force 1 Premium iD “Chicago Bulls” Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Premium iD “Denver Nuggets” Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Premium iD “Cleveland Cavaliers” Nike

