You Can Get Off-White’s Crazy New Sneakers Right Now

Fans of Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s signature deconstructed looks will have to hold out a bit longer for details on his upcoming Nike and Jordan collaborations, but this should be enough to hold devotees over in the meantime.

The Off-White 3.0 sneakers — which were debuted in June at Pitti Uomo — are now available from the brand’s e-commerce site.

With erratic details, obscure branding and a deconstructed look, the quirky kicks are reminiscent of Abloh’s upcoming Off-White x Nike shoes.

The Off-White 3.0 is offered in both low-top (which is actually closer to a traditional mid-top) and high-top executions. The low-top comes in white and black styles, while the high can be purchased in blue and black looks. Each shoe is composed with a 70-percent leather and 30-percent cotton blend and feature orange embellishments at the toe and tongue.

The white low-top and blue high-top are available to purchase now for $666 and $851, respectively, while the black low-top and high-tops can be preordered with an estimated delivery date of July 10.

Readers can visit off—white.com now to order.

