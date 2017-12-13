You Can Get Kanye West’s Sold-Out Yeezy Calabasas Shoes Right Now for Under $200

Kanye West’s latest Adidas Yeezy Powerphase design arrived Saturday, and like most of the rapper-designer’s releases, the shoes promptly sold out from brick-and-mortar and digital doors alike. And now that the dust has settled on the sneaker’s launch, the secondary-market going rate isn’t as inflated as you might expect.

The tonal gray Calabasas look features a leather upper inspired by a retro Adidas trainer from the ’80s. Branding includes gold foil and perforated Three Stripes at the lateral section, along with an Adidas logo in green and red near the laces.

This style retailed for $120 and is reselling for an average of around $170, with some eBay listings currently priced as low as $150. The small price hike makes these an ideal choice for anyone who’s looking to cross Yeezys off of their holiday shopping list without spending an arm and a leg.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas front. Adidas

In addition to this gray style, an off-white shade of the Yeezy Powerphase was released in March and again in June. A third style in black is expected to come out soon, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

In 2018, Adidas will release a new sneaker dubbed the Rascal with details reminiscent of the Powerphase.

The final confirmed Yeezy release of the year is Saturday’s “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost 350 V2. For more information on availability and stockists for that style, click here.

