You Can Buy Nike’s Halloween-Themed Classic Sneakers Starting Tomorrow

Nike Air Force 1 GS "Full Moon" Nike

Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and Nike’s getting ready for the holiday with a collection of spooky sneakers for kids.

Joining the “Vamposite” Little Posite Pro previewed in September is the “Full Moon” Air Force 1. According to Nike, this denim-draped look is inspired by werewolfs and features premium details throughout.

The shoe’s dark blue denim upper features a reflective Swoosh and gray laces, with the most eye-catching feature being a shaggy fur liner that extends from the ankle down the tongue.

“Were Force 1” branding appears on the sneaker’s woven tag, while custom deubré call out the style’s ghastly inspiration. At the bottom, a gray midsole is capped off with an icy translucent outsole, which features a graphic print.

And just in case there was any confusion about this Air Force 1’s inspiration, werewolf-themed details also include embroidery at the heel and custom printed insoles.

This “Full Moon” Air Force 1 GS retails for $95 and will be released tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com and can also be purchased from select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” ($95) Nike

Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” reflective details Nike

Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” medial Nike

Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” heel Nike

Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” sole Nike

Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” top Nike

