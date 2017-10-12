You Can Buy Nike’s Halloween-Themed Classic Sneakers Starting Tomorrow

Nike Air Force 1 GS Full
Nike Air Force 1 GS "Full Moon"
Nike

Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and Nike’s getting ready for the holiday with a collection of spooky sneakers for kids.

Joining the “Vamposite” Little Posite Pro previewed in September is the “Full Moon” Air Force 1. According to Nike, this denim-draped look is inspired by werewolfs and features premium details throughout.

The shoe’s dark blue denim upper features a reflective Swoosh and gray laces, with the most eye-catching feature being a shaggy fur liner that extends from the ankle down the tongue.

Nike Air Force 1 GS Full Moon Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” lateral Nike

“Were Force 1” branding appears on the sneaker’s woven tag, while custom deubré call out the style’s ghastly inspiration. At the bottom, a gray midsole is capped off with an icy translucent outsole, which features a graphic print.

And just in case there was any confusion about this Air Force 1’s inspiration, werewolf-themed details also include embroidery at the heel and custom printed insoles.

This “Full Moon” Air Force 1 GS retails for $95 and will be released tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com and can also be purchased from select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 GS Full Moon Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” ($95) Nike
Nike Air Force 1 GS Full Moon Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” reflective details Nike
Nike Air Force 1 GS Full Moon Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” medial Nike
Nike Air Force 1 GS Full Moon Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” heel Nike
Nike Air Force 1 GS Full Moon Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” sole Nike
Nike Air Force 1 GS Full Moon Nike Air Force 1 GS “Full Moon” top Nike

