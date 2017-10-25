You Can Actually Wear These Viral Vans Sneakers As a Halloween Costume

Yandy "What Color Are the Shoes?" costume.

A viral sneaker sensation has become a Halloween costume you can actually wear.

It all started earlier this month when a Twitter user shared an image of Vans Old Skool sneakers in a pink and white colorway. Or were they teal and gray?

Social media users couldn’t reach an agreement, despite the owner of the shoes coming forward to set the record straight.

As a homage to the confusion — which recalled memories of 2015’s unforgettable “the dress” debate — costume specialists Yandy have created an asymmetrical pair of kicks in both shades.

The Yandy “What Color Are the Shoes?” costume is inspired by a recent viral social media post. Yandy

Priced at $52.95, the sneakers are expected to be released soon via yandy.com.

