These Sneakerheads Say Yeezys Were the Most Overhyped Releases of 2017

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" Goat

Sneaker fanatics speak passionately about the styles they love. They also have a lot to say about the looks they think are overrated. For Footwear News‘ annual sneaker issue (which dropped Nov. 6), we asked 13 influencers the same question, and most of them had the same answer. What’s the most overhyped release of 2017?

Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo

Consultant, Upscale Vandal Group

“The last Yeezy V2 that dropped, the ‘Zebra.’ But not the Wave Runner 700, I like the Wave Runner. I’m done with all Yeezys except that Wave Runner. I’m buying them.”

Statik Selektah

DJ, Producer & Shade 45 Host

“The White Yeezys [Yeezy Boost 350 V2]. They were cool, but I’ve seen so many people destroy them since they’ve had them — it’s like wearing a napkin.”

Mayor

Entrepreneur

“The most overhyped was the presale of the Yeezy 750 that nobody got yet. Everyone went crazy for it, and nobody got it yet. [And] the Supreme [Nike] Air Force 2. [But] the Yeezy Calabasas was the most overhyped shoe.”

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” Stadium Goods

Victoria Chaing

Sneaker Influencer

“The Yeezy V2s from last year, the cream and the bred ones that came out this year. I’m not a fan of the V2s; I thought the V1s were a lot better. Those colorways were extremely overhyped. I know people like an all-white shoe, but the all white on that silhouette was sock-like. It just looks like a giant sock. [And] the Balenciaga sock shoes, I think they’re both horrible. I can’t believe how hyped they got, I can’t believe how popular they got. It doesn’t look good. I don’t think you can wear socks with them. You’re going to sweat through thousand dollar shoes.”

Henry “Henrock” Francois

Sneaker Influencer

“I’ll probably catch heat for saying this, but I’m going to say the allwhite Yeezy 350 V2s are the most overhyped shoes of 2017. I’m a big Kanye [West] fan whether it’s his music or fashion, [and] I love the 350 silhouette, but it has to do with the colorway. The all-white mesh-like material is unpractical for everyday wear. I know a lot of people copped second-hand, which means they paid over box. However, if I had a dollar for every time I heard or read someone say, ‘I’ll probably never wear these because I don’t want to get them dirty,’ I’d have enough to cop two pairs at its current asking price. If you’re going to a concert or bar, I understand not wearing, but why spend all that money to have them sit in the closet? They’ll eventually yellow. Life is short. Wear your kicks.”

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Adidas

Meyhem Lauren

Rapper

“Any Yeezy; I’m really not a big Yeezy fan. I’d rather have the regular [Adidas] Ultra Boosts. I have a lot of them in different colorways; I love those, the original style. The olive green and orange Yeezys, I like those the best, but I feel that they’re all very overhyped.”

Jazerai Allen-Lord

Business Development & Partnership, Crush & Lovely

“I’m really over the Yeezy. They all look the same; it’s beating a dead horse. The entire Yeezy brand I could really do without.”