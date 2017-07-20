Yeezys Are Being Stolen Right off of People’s Feet in New York

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" and "Cream White" and Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "Chocolate." Instagram: @mvximoustach

The appeal of hot sneakers continues to create challenges for shoe owners and police departments alike. A new series of incident reports from the City of New York Police Department, obtained by NYC lifestyle publication Gothamist, is shedding light on just how prevalent sneaker robberies are these days — particularly at a time when social media seems to be making it easier for criminals to orchestrate bogus transactions.

Gothamist compiled reports of six robberies involving footwear, which police say are all connected. The common thread in each crime is a pair of suspects, who, according to the NYPD, have allegedly lured victims by setting up transactions on Facebook. Upon meeting up in person, the suspects have a pattern of brandishing firearms and absconding with valuable goods — which have included Yeezys and other Adidas sneakers, iPhones and cash.

The string of robberies reportedly occurred in Brooklyn from April through as recently as July 12. In five of the six incidents, the suspects are accused of displaying firearms and physically removing sneakers from their victims.

Another bit worth noting is that each robbery apparently happened in broad daylight, with a report coming in as early as 9:40 a.m. ET on May 5 and the latest time being a 3:40 p.m. ET heist on June 16.

According to Gothamist’s report, the NYPD says the same two suspects (pictured in the video below) are responsible for all six robberies.

