Yeezys and Adidas NMDs Are Dominating the Sneaker Resell Market

These are the kicks that are ruling the sneaker resell market this summer.

Mobile marketplace and footwear authentication specialist Goat compiled its 10 best-selling men’s and women’s sneakers of summer ’17, painting a clear picture of which styles sneakerheads are willing to pay a premium for this season.

Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects such as Yeezys, Adidas NMDs and Air Jordans make several appearances, but there’s also a strong presence from Nike’s Air Max franchise, which makes the list in both retro and modern fashion.

Without further ado, find out which athletic shoes are making the biggest dent in the secondary market below.

Goat’s Top 10 Best-Selling Sneakers of Summer ’17 (Men’s)

No. 1: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” GOAT

No. 3: Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” GOAT

No. 4: Air Jordan 1 High “Royal” GOAT

No. 5: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/Red” GOAT

No. 6: Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 “Zebra” GOAT

No. 7: Nike Air Max 97 “Metallic Gold” GOAT

No. 8: Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu GOAT

No. 9: Adidas NMD R1 PK “OG” GOAT

No. 10: Parley for the Oceans x Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 GOAT

Goat’s Top 10 Best-Selling Sneakers of Summer ’17 (Women’s)

No. 1: Adidas NMD R1 “Vapor Pink” GOAT

No. 2: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” GOAT

No. 3: Adidas NMD R1 “Light Onix” GOAT

No. 4: Adidas NMD R1 “White Rose” GOAT

No. 5: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” GOAT

No. 6: Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” GOAT

No. 7: NikeLab Air VaporMax “Be True” GOAT

No. 8: Adidas NMD XR1 “Triple White” GOAT

No. 9: Adidas NMD R1 “Ice Purple” GOAT

No. 10: Air Jordan 1 High BG “Royal” GOAT

