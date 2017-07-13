Yeezys and Adidas NMDs Are Dominating the Sneaker Resell Market

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cream
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White"
These are the kicks that are ruling the sneaker resell market this summer.

Mobile marketplace and footwear authentication specialist Goat compiled its 10 best-selling men’s and women’s sneakers of summer ’17, painting a clear picture of which styles sneakerheads are willing to pay a premium for this season.

Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects such as Yeezys, Adidas NMDs and Air Jordans make several appearances, but there’s also a strong presence from Nike’s Air Max franchise, which makes the list in both retro and modern fashion.

Without further ado, find out which athletic shoes are making the biggest dent in the secondary market below.

Goat’s Top 10 Best-Selling Sneakers of Summer ’17 (Men’s)

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cream White No. 1: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” GOAT
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra No. 2: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” GOAT
Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas No. 3: Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” GOAT
Air Jordan 1 High Royal No. 4: Air Jordan 1 High “Royal” GOAT
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black Red No. 5: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/Red” GOAT
Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 Zebra No. 6: Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 “Zebra” GOAT
Nike Air Max 97 Metallic Gold No. 7: Nike Air Max 97 “Metallic Gold” GOAT
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu No. 8: Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu GOAT
Adidas NMD R1 PK OG No. 9: Adidas NMD R1 PK “OG” GOAT
Parley for the Oceans x Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 No. 10: Parley for the Oceans x Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 GOAT

Goat’s Top 10 Best-Selling Sneakers of Summer ’17 (Women’s)

Adidas NMD R1 Vapor Pink Women's No. 1: Adidas NMD R1 “Vapor Pink” GOAT
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cream White No. 2: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” GOAT
Adidas NMD R1 Light Onix Women's No. 3: Adidas NMD R1 “Light Onix” GOAT
Adidas NMD R1 White Rose Women's No. 4: Adidas NMD R1 “White Rose” GOAT
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra No. 5: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” GOAT
Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas No. 6: Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” GOAT
NikeLab Air VaporMax Be True No. 7: NikeLab Air VaporMax “Be True” GOAT
Adidas NMD XR1 Triple White Women's No. 8: Adidas NMD XR1 “Triple White” GOAT
Adidas NMD R1 Ice Purple Women's No. 9: Adidas NMD R1 “Ice Purple” GOAT
Air Jordan 1 High Royal No. 10: Air Jordan 1 High BG “Royal” GOAT

