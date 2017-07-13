Yeezys and Adidas NMDs Are Dominating the Sneaker Resell Market

These are the kicks that are ruling the sneaker resell market this summer.
Mobile marketplace and footwear authentication specialist Goat compiled its 10 best-selling men’s and women’s sneakers of summer ’17, painting a clear picture of which styles sneakerheads are willing to pay a premium for this season.
Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects such as Yeezys, Adidas NMDs and Air Jordans make several appearances, but there’s also a strong presence from Nike’s Air Max franchise, which makes the list in both retro and modern fashion.
Without further ado, find out which athletic shoes are making the biggest dent in the secondary market below.
Goat’s Top 10 Best-Selling Sneakers of Summer ’17 (Men’s)