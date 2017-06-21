Extra Butter Is Making Buying the Yeezy ‘Zebra’ Rerelease Easier With This Reservation App

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra." Adidas

If you missed out on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” when it first arrived in February, you’ll have another shot to buy the coveted Kanye West-designed sneakers on Saturday. And one New York-based retailer is trying to make the reservation process for these kicks fairer for its customers.

For the shoe’s June 24 rerelease, boutique retail standout Extra Butter has teamed up with mobile reservation app Copdate to help eliminate long lines, bots and headaches in order to buy the “Zebra.”

Extra Butter is working with to make buying the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 “Zebra” rerelease easier. Extra Butter

If you’re interested in buying the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” you have to download the app in either the Apple App Store and Google Play and follow Extra Butter on Copdate prior to 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The store’s reservation list for the “Zebra,” according to Extra Butter, is open to customers worldwide.

Additional details on the sneaker’s upcoming rerelease will be presented via Extra Butter and Copdate’s Instagram accounts, @extrabutter and @copdate, respectively.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” listed by the brand as “White/Core Black/Red,” first arrived in stores on Feb. 25 through Adidas’ web store, the Adidas Confirmed app and the rap superstar’s Yeezy Supply online store.

