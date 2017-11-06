You Can Make Custom Exotic Yeezys at The Shoe Surgeon’s Upcoming Class

Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone in one of his shoe school sessions. The Shoe Surgeon

Yeezy fans love a good custom iteration of the shoe. And thanks to Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone, they now have the opportunity to make a pair.

The acclaimed customizer is hosting a sneaker school in Hollywood in Los Angeles Dec. 1-3. There are limited spaces available to join the class, which will cost attendees $4,500. Registration for the event can be found via The Shoe Surgeon’s website, surgeon-studios.myshopify.com.

This experience will deliver a pair of firsts for a Shoe Surgeon workshop. Chambrone is offering attendees the chance to deconstruct and rebuild the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the first time he’s done this. He is also opening up his inventory of exotic materials, which includes snakeskin leathers, pony hair, premium leathers, vintage materials and more.

The $4,500 fee also includes the price of all supplies used as well as the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone with a student in a shoe school session. The Shoe Surgeon

