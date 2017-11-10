Here’s How People Reacted to Kanye West’s New Yeezy 500 ‘Mud Rat’ Shoes

Kanye West’s Adidas line continues to grow with unreleased sneakers, including the Yeezy 500 “Mud Rat” style that was recently shared on social media by Kim Kardashian West. And despite it being one of the newest Yeezy models, it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about looks in the collection.
Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter Wednesday to share the cream-colored kicks, which she’s been spotted wearing in recent weeks.
The retro-inspired look — which does not have a confirmed release date but is expected to debut in spring ’18 — mixes panels of leather, mesh, reflective synthetics and suede, with the midsole tooling of former NBA great Kobe Bryant’s Adidas sneakers from 1999.
Although the shoes have been previously seen in a gray “Desert Rat” color, it’s the “Mud Rat” that sparked a mixed reaction on social media this week.
Comments on Kardashian’s Instagram post range from comparisons to Walmart sneakers to one fan asking if a prescription was required to wear them. And on Twitter, opinions were split, with some users expressing desire to own the polarizing pair.
Find some of the best reactions below and stay tuned for official release details for the Yeezy 500 “Mud Rat” and all other Adidas Yeezy sneakers.
