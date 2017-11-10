Here’s How People Reacted to Kanye West’s New Yeezy 500 ‘Mud Rat’ Shoes

Adidas Yeezy Mud Rat 500 Instagram: @kimkardashian

Kanye West’s Adidas line continues to grow with unreleased sneakers, including the Yeezy 500 “Mud Rat” style that was recently shared on social media by Kim Kardashian West. And despite it being one of the newest Yeezy models, it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about looks in the collection.

Kardashian took to Instagram and Wednesday to share the cream-colored kicks, which she’s been spotted wearing in recent weeks.

The retro-inspired look — which does not have a confirmed release date but is expected to debut in spring ’18 — mixes panels of leather, mesh, reflective synthetics and suede, with the midsole tooling of former NBA great Kobe Bryant’s Adidas sneakers from 1999.

Mud Rat 500’s A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Although the shoes have been previously seen in a gray “Desert Rat” color, it’s the “Mud Rat” that sparked a mixed reaction on social media this week.

Comments on Kardashian’s Instagram post range from comparisons to Walmart sneakers to one fan asking if a prescription was required to wear them. And on Twitter, opinions were split, with some users expressing desire to own the polarizing pair.

Find some of the best reactions below and stay tuned for official release details for the Yeezy 500 “Mud Rat” and all other Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Kanye, my man🤦🏻‍♀️ ilu but the those new Yeezy Mud Rat 500’s look like shoes my dad buys from Walmart to work in the garage in — T🌷 (@tiff_nunes) November 9, 2017

Not gonna lie, them yeezy mud rat 500 are tuff 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Legend. (@Erk_E1) November 10, 2017

Yeezy mud rat 500's look like couch cushions. 😑 — ➸αℓα. (@angellashayyyyy) November 9, 2017

YEEZY Mud Rat 500's are the first pair I've liked 😭 — Poppy Redd (@VesselofFervor) November 9, 2017

I actually like the Mud Rat Yeezy — Hayden (@ProudMoolie) November 8, 2017

I need mud rat 500's in my life😭 — TUA LIPA (@TuazonIliah) November 10, 2017

Yeezys mud rat 500s I need right now — Dj (@iWolf32) November 9, 2017

The Mud Rat 500 aren’t ugly you just gotta learn how to rock em — Trap Lord Jesus (@Trvplordjesus) November 9, 2017

Actual footage of my Grandfather rocking the new Yeezy Mud Rat 500s back in 2011. Poppy knew the plug. 😂🤣😂 #mudrat500 @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/GPb5UNuUs7 — Paul Melchione (@pmelch61) November 9, 2017

Want more?

Kanye West Wore These $595 Yeezy Boots for the Kardashian Family’s Holiday Photo Shoot

Here’s a Rare Look Inside the Only Fake Yeezy Store in the Whole World

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far