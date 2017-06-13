You’ve Never Seen an Adidas Stan Smith Quite Like This Before

Y-3 Y's Diagonal Stan Smith white detail Y-3

Since its inception in the mid-’60s as a signature shoe for French tennis player Robert Haillet, the Adidas Stan Smith (as it’s better known today) has undergone countless style transformations and updates. Whether it’s Velcro straps or modern technology such as Boost cushioning, there’s seemingly no stone left unturned on the iconic tennis shoe — or is there?

As part of Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 offshoot, the Stan Smith has received a makeover that many fans probably didn’t see coming. While it’s not quite as radical as some of the changes the sneaker has seen throughout the years, the Y-3 Y’s Diagonal Stan Smith is a unique take on the top-selling model.

Here, the Stan Smith’s eyestay and laces are shifted to a diagonal angle across the medial side of the shoe. The result is an avant-garde yet subtle update to the otherwise minimal design.

The Y-3 Y’s Diagonal Stan Smith is available in tonal blue and a white style with a brown overlay at the heel. Both makeups retail for $590 but are available now via Y-3’s e-commerce site for a 30 percent discount, which brings the price to $414.

