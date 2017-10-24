Cute Sneakers for Fans of the Houston Astros & Los Angeles Dodgers

Forget rally caps, sneakers are the new good luck charm for baseball fans.

The 2017 World Series starts tonight, between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 1 will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and is airing on Fox network, as well as streaming on FuboTV.com. The first pitch will be thrown out at 8:09 pm ET.

To show their support for their teams, fans of both teams have some cute sneaker options to choose from.

Keds has a special pair of its classic Champion sneakers for the Dodgers devoted. The low-profile shoe features a baseball-themed white canvas upper with red stitching and a subtle Dodgers logo on the back heel. The sneaker also comes with two sets of laces: one white, one tan (to match the vegan leather heel tab).





For Houston fans, Vans has a pair of its low-profile Authentic sneakers, featuring the logo in an all-over pattern. The vulcanized kicks are made with a lightweight canvas and feature the brand’s signature waffle-tread outsole.





For L.A. fans, the series is a particularly poignant moment — the team hasn’t made it to the Fall Classic since 1988. Houston’s last appearance was in 2005.

To reach this point, both teams bested formidable opponents in the post-season. The Dodgers defeated last year’s World Series champs, the Chicago Cubs, in five games in the National League Championship Series. And the Astros beat the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series after a tense seven games.