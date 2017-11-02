5 Best Custom Cleats From the 2017 World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig wears special cleats during Game 1. Rex Shutterstock

The 2017 World Series has been one of the most exciting in years and has created a lot of buzz around the baseball world. Alongside the home runs, pitching duels and exciting matchups, custom cleats have been drawing a lot of attention from baseball fans.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa wore a special pair of Adidas cleats for Game 1 of the World Series that featured the phrase “Houston Strong” on the sides. The cleats paid homage to the strength of the city as it recovers from the effects of Hurricane Harvey. The kicks were designed with an illustration of the Houston skyline and the Astros’ home field Minute Maid Park, on the upper.

Game 1 of the series also included a special pair of cleats for Dodgers’ larger-than-life outfielder Yasiel Puig. Puig wore a pair of Nike Huarache 2K Filth baseball cleats with the World Series logo and his number “66” on the heel.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig wears special cleats during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball’s World Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer paid homage to his alma mater with this special University of Connecticut insole for Game 1 of the series. The insole featured Uconn’s mascot, Jonathan the Husky. Springer turned heads when he launched a monster home run in a hectic Game 5 that seemed to explode upon impact at Minute Maid Park.

George’s cleats are all set for Game 1 of #WorldSeries! Springer will lead things off tonight against Kershaw on FOX at 8! #UConnNation pic.twitter.com/6XxOPPiSxP — UConn Baseball (@UConnBaseball) October 24, 2017

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner rocked a special pair of Adidas kicks for Game 2. The cleats featured Turner’s iconic red beard and a caricature portrait of his classic “tongue out” look. The cleat also featured captions from an Instagram post he published after helping the Dodgers win Game 1 with a clutch two-run home run. The kicks featured the phrases: “Get Lit,” “Get Loud” and “Redtober.”

FIRST LOOK: Justin Turner's adidas cleats for tonight's Game 2 of the World Series. pic.twitter.com/qiUKoSHjWs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2017

Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen came out in the eighth inning of Game 6 with a 3-1 lead and six outs left to force a Game 7. With a chance at redemption, and a pair of Air Jordan XII cleats on, Jansen threw perfectly to get the six outs in a row and the save that forced Game 7 against the Astros.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of Game 6 of baseball’s World Series in Los Angeles. AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Astros triumphed over the Dodgers with a 5-1 score to claim the team’s first World Series championship in franchise history.