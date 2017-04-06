Ccilu Footwear to Sponsor World of Dance U.S. Tour

Ccilu Footwear is the sponsor of the World of Dance (WOD) U.S. tour. Courtesy of Ccilu Footwear.

Japanese footwear brand Ccilu is partnering with World of Dance (WOD) as the presenting sponsor of the organization’s Winner’s Circle U.S. tour.

In a statement, the label’s CEO Wilson Hsu said he’s “excited” by the new venture.

“Ccilu,” Hsu explained, “is Japanese for self-liberation. WOD connects people across societies and cultures. This beautiful language of dance, music and style excites us and liberates us from narrow images of the world.”

World of Dance, founded in 2008, is an international dance lifestyle brand that includes a competition that attracts more than 100,000 participants in 25 countries. The organization’s live U.S. tour will feature dance team performances at 14 events that run from April through December.

NBC’s “World of Dance” hosts: (L-R) Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez , Ne-Yo and Jenna Dewan-Tatum. Courtesy of NBC.

NBC will air a TV series version of the competition with Jennifer Lopez as executive producer and host, alongside fellow judges Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The program will debut on May 30. The winner receives a $1 million grand prize.

“Our events have allowed us to accomplish something more than showcasing amazing talent,” WOD CEO Matthew Everitt said in a statement “We are crossing boundaries rarely seen these days, uniting a diverse community of athletes and artists around their shared passion for dance and creative expression. We welcome Ccilu to the WOD family, and envision a long partnership with the brand.”

Detail of Ccilu’s Ccliucell dots. Courtesy of Ccliu.

The tour coincides with Ccilu’s Horizon collection, a range of shoes with its comfort-focused technology that incorporates 102 CCilucell dots on the bottom; the design nods Japan’s heritage “ichimatsu moyou” pattern, which symbolizes courage and elegance, according to the brand.