Video of College Basketball Player Losing Her Shoe in a Game Goes Viral

Drury University basketball player Lexie Vaught falls during a game. Courtesy of Ozarks Sports Zone

Drury University basketball player Lexie Vaught has found herself the subject of a viral video.

The freshman at the Springfield, Mo., university lost a sneaker during a home game on Saturday against Rockhurst University. While Vaught attempted to get up and continue, things didn’t quite work out that way.

In a video posted by Drury, Vaught says she tried playing sans shoe, thinking the referees would make a call that would stop the game soon enough. But as soon as she tried to stand up, she fell again. In another funny turn of events, one of Vaught’s teammates made a steal, saw Vaught was open and passed her the ball without realizing she was shoeless, causing Vaught to fall down yet again.

So, Drury had Rockhurst twisted all day and @VaughtLexie did a great impression of the Hawks after losing her shoe. pic.twitter.com/ECLh39wX3n — Ozarks Sports Zone (@OzarksOzone) January 22, 2017

Following the game, the moment was highlighted by ESPN during its “Highly Questionable” talk show. Even legendary basketball star Shaquille O’Neal saw the video and tweeted about it.

Shaqtin a fool baby houseofhighlights's video https://t.co/6exuC8NjNs — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 23, 2017

Sports video highlights account House of Highlights posted the video, and it now has more than 1 million views.

Oh no. (via @OzarksOzone/Twitter) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Vaught’s teammate Heather Harman said after Vaught’s falls, “She wasn’t even bothered by it.”

“I thought it was embarrassing enough that I did it in front of O’Reilly [Event Center] being full,” Vaught said, “but then wake up the next day and you have a million tweets, so that’s a shock to me still.”

