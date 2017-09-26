Meet the 15 Inspiring Women Who are Reshaping the Athletic World

View Slideshow Ashley Guarrasi, Nike-sponsored boxing trainer. Stephanie Trapp/TrappFotos

No longer overshadowed by her male counterparts, the female athlete is now at the forefront of brand efforts. And she defies gender stereotypes or labels: She takes Pilates, runs ultramarathons, is a CrossFitter, an online influencer and a ninja.

For the first-ever Footwear News women’s athletic issue, “Female Forces,” we highlighted 15 athletic marvels who are changing the way brands and the public look at fit women, and are reshaping the athletic world.

To celebrate the diversity of today’s female athlete, the fitness-focused we profiled are leaders in vastly different athletic worlds, and include names such as Nike-sponsored tennis icon Serena Williams, WNBA star (and Puma ambassador) Skylar Diggins-Smith and 2014 CrossFit Games champion Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, who is aligned with Reebok.

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, Reebok-sponsored CrossFit athlete. Reebok

“Sport taught me about losing, being patient, determination and discipline. It taught me life lessons I didn’t get from other things,” Leblanc-Bazinet explained to FN. “It also taught me to value myself by my effort and what I bring to the table, and all of that transferred to other areas of my life.”

