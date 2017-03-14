The 7 Sneakers Available Now That You Could Wear in the Snow

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility. Courtesy of Nike.

For some of our East Coast readers, Winter Storm Stella is currently making life difficult with strong gusts of wind, hail and ample snowfall. But if you must brave the elements and head out of the house, having the right footwear is important.

For the sneaker fan uninterested in wearing boots of any kind, some of today’s top athletic brands have kicks available that could withstand the inclement weather you’re dealing with at the moment. Some labels have opted to transform coveted sneakers into boots, while others have chosen to add winter-specific tech to performance styles.

Here are seven models you could pick up and wear now — only if the roads are safe enough to drive on.

Converse Chuck II Waterproof Thermo

The updated iteration of the classic Chuck Taylor All Star gets a winterized update, with new features such as Counter Climate technology to repel water, an adjustable neoprene inner sleeve, a rugged outsole for superb traction and reflective elements to always be seen.

Converse Chuck II Waterproof Thermo, $150 (on sale for $109.97); store.nike.com

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot

This duckboot-inspired style boasts the look of Nike’s iconic Air Force 1, but technology to keep you warm and dry in the winter. For the poor weather, Nike equipped this style with water-repellent leather and upgraded traction.

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot, $165 (on sale for $114.97); store.nike.com



Saucony Razor Ice+

This running shoe boasts Vibram’s latest ice-gripping outsole technology, Arctic Grip, that will keep you on your feet on the iciest of surfaces. Saucony also upped the winter-defense by giving the sneaker a fleece-lined neoprene upper.

Saucony Razor Ice+, $180; saucony.com

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility

You’ll look good in these when out in the snow. Nike gave its classic Presto style a stretchy sock-like upper for the winter, also adding warm lining, a water-repellent finish and upgraded traction.

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility, $140 (on sale for $94.97); store.nike.com

New Balance 580 Deconstructed Mid Sneakerboot

To get the sneaker ready for the winter, New Balance gave its classic 580 style a formfitting neoprene bootie collar, a premium leather upper and a blown rubber outsole for traction.

New Balance 580 Deconstructed Mid Sneakerboot, $124.99 (on sale for $119.99); footlocker.com

Puma The Ren Sneakerboot

To execute this look, Puma combined elements from the Basket, Suede and Creeper styles. To get it ready for snow, ice and other cold-weather elements, the brand added a taller platform height and a rugged outsole.

Puma The Ren Sneakerboot, $129.99; footlocker.com

Under Armour Fat Tire 2

This running shoe features UA Storm water repellant, a Boa closure system and a bootie-like ankle collar to get the look winter-ready. But the most defining characteristic of the shoe is the Michelin Wild Gripper outsole, which features a lug pattern that will give you grip on all terrains.

Under Armour Fat Tire 2, $149.99; ua.com