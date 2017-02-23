How to Win Nike’s Self-Lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 From YouTuber Casey Neistat

Casey Neistat with the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0. YouTube

Popular YouTube personality Casey Neistat is giving fans a chance to own Nike’s rarest HyperAdapt 1.0 colorway — for free.

After getting a chance to try on the friends and family-exclusive white colorway of the self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0, Neistat ultimately decides that someone else would appreciate the futuristic sneakers more than himself.

“I was watching the edit back, and I realized I don’t need these,” Neistat says toward the end of the clip. “Let me know somebody who needs these — someone who maybe struggles to tie their shoes or struggles to put on shoes — and I will send them to that person.”

The Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 retails for $720 and was launched via Nike+ app reservations in late 2016. Thus far, only “Black/White-Blue Lagoon” and “Metallic Silver” colorways have been available to the public. The former resells for as much as $7,500 at consignment store Stadium Goods.

As of today, the friends and family white colorway is not available on the secondary market, so this could be your best chance at getting the rare pair.

In October, Neistat also had a chance to try out Nike’s self-lacing Mag inspired by the shoes from “Back to the Future Part II.”

Want more?

What’s Inside Nike’s $720 Self-Lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 Sneakers?

Nike Surprises Devoted Fan With Self-Lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 Sneakers for His Birthday

You Can Still Buy the Self-Lacing Nike Hyperadapt 1.0 — for $10,000