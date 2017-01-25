You Could Win Jordans or Yeezys by Donating to Stadium Goods’ Shoe Drive

By / 42 mins ago
Stadium Goods
The seller section of Stadium Goods.
Courtesy of Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods wants to reward you for your benevolence.

The New York City-based boutique consignment store is hosting its first shoe drive, asking sneaker fans to drop off new or lightly worn sneakers at its Soho storefront. The shoes collected, according to Stadium Goods, will be handed out to kids and families through local charities It’s From The Sole and Madison Square Boys & Girls Club.

Stadium Goods shoe driveA donation being made to the Stadium Goods shoe drive. Courtesy of Stadium Goods.

And if you donate, Stadium Goods will try to make sure your good deed doesn’t go without a thank you — in the form of free sneakers.

By dropping sneakers into the #SGCares bin at the Soho store, Stadium Goods will give out a raffle ticket with each accepted sneaker donation. Those tickets could win you a pair of the “Black/White” colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 or the Air Jordan 11Space Jam.” Stadium Goods will select two winners, with the first raffle scheduled for Feb. 16. The selection will be shared via Facebook Live.

Stadium Goods will only accept new or lightly worn adult or children’s shoes; the store reserves the right to decline pairs that are in poor condition.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White,” which released on Dec. 17. Adidas
Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam"The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam,” which was released on Dec. 10. Courtesy of Nike.

